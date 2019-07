Davos-eliten overtar EU – hvor smart er det hvis målet er å bli mer elsket?

This combination photo made up of file photos of from left, Christine Lagarde, Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell and Charles Michel. European Union leaders have broken a deadlock Tuesday July 2, 2019, and proposed their candidates for top posts in the bloc after three days of arduous negotiations. They have nominated German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to become the new president of the bloc’s powerful executive arm, the European Commission, taking over from Jean-Claude Juncker for the next five years. EU Council President Donald Tusk says that Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel will take over from him in the fall. (AP Photo)