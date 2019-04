Juventus seriemestere for åttende gang på rad

🇵🇹 @Cristiano Ronaldo’s career:



🏟 800 Games

⚽ 599 Goals

🎯 212 Assists

🎩 46 Hat Tricks

🏆 27 Trophies



✅ First player to win the league in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 🇪🇸 and 🇮🇹.



🥇 Joint-most Ballon d'Or awards.



🇪🇸 @RealMadrid's all-time top goalscorer.



🐐 pic.twitter.com/ak4OdXLrjD