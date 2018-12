This aerial photo from video provided by KABC-TV shows a Southwest Airlines jet after it stopped in a graded area designed to slow aircraft that overshoot the runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second storm in a week brought record-breaking rainfall to parched Los Angeles on Thursday, jamming traffic on Southern California highways and prompting evacuations in wildfire-scarred areas. (KABC-TV via AP)