Den prestisjetunge prisutdelingen finner sted 24. februar neste år, og Hart bekrefter nå at han tar over etter Jimmy Kimmel som har ledet de to foregående utdelingene.
Den siste tiden har ryktene gått om hvem som skal lede neste års prisutdeling, og natt til onsdag skrev Hart på sin Instagram-profil at han er neste års vert.
Hovedpersonen selv er naturlig nok stolt over å ha fått oppdraget:
«I mange år har jeg blitt spurt om jeg ville lede Oscar-utdelingen, og svaret mitt har alltid vært det samme. Jeg har sagt at det vil være mitt livs mulighet som komiker, og at det vil skje når det er ment å skje.» skriver hovedpersonen selv på Instagram, før han takker familie, venner og fans for støtten.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars