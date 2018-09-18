Game of Thrones stakk av med den gjeveste prisen under nattens Emmy Awards

Beste kvinnelige birolle i dramaserie:
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- VINNER: Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski. The Handmaid's Tale
Beste mannlige birolle i dramaserie:
- VINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Matt Smith, The Crown
- Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
Beste mannlige hovedrolle i miniserie eller TV-film:
- Antonio Bandreas, Genius: Picasso
- VINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
- John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
- Jesse Plemons, Black Mirrir: USS Callister
Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i avsluttende serie eller TV-film:
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- VINNER: Regina King, Seven Seconds
- Michelle Dockery, Godless
- Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Mendez Family Murders
- Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Beste mannlige birolle i avsluttende serie eller TV-film:
- John Leguizamo, Waco
- VINNER: Jeff Daniels, Godless
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
- Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
- Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Fitt Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Beste kvinnelige birolle i avsluttende serie eller TV-film:
- Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
- Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Judith Light, The assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
- VINNER: Merritt Wever, Godless
- Letita Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum
Beste mannlige hovedrolle i komiserie:
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- VINNER: Bill Hader, Barry
- William H. Macy, Shameless
Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i komiserie:
- Pamala Adlon, Better Things
- VINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Beste kvinnelige birolle i komiserie:
- Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
- Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
- Betty Gilpin, Glow
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- VINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Beste mannlige birolle i komiserie:
- Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
- VINNER: Henry Winkler, Barry
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Beste komiserie
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Glow
- VINNER: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Beste avsluttende serie:
- The Alientist
- VINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Genius: Picasso
- Godless
- Patrick Melrose
Beste konkurransedrevne realityserie:
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- VINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Beste sketsjbaserte serie:
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Drunk History
- I Love You American with Sarah Silverman
- Portlandia
- VINNER: Saturdat Night Live
- Tracey Ullman's Show
Talkshow:
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- VINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Late Late Show with Hames Corden