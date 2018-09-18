Game of Thrones stakk av med den gjeveste prisen under nattens Emmy Awards

Den 70. Emmy-utdelingen gikk i natt av stabelen i Los Angeles.

Det var ikke bare regissør Glenn Weiss' frieri på scenen som det i ettertid har blitt store overskrifter av.

Det var også knyttet store forventninger rundt prisen «Beste dramaserie», som i fjor ble vunnet av den dystopiske og mye omtalte dramaserien The Handmaid's Tale.

Med hele 22 nominasjoner til nattens severdigheter, var det Game of Thrones som stakk av med den gjeve tittelen for andre gang. De andre nominerte i samme kategori var Stranger Things, Westworld, The Handmaid's Tale, This Is Us, The Americans og The Crown.

I fjor hadde ikke Game of Thrones mulighet til å vinne en eneste pris, da serien ble sendt etter fristen.

Game of Thrones vant pris for Beste dramaserie for andre gang. Foto: Valerie Macon/AFP

Årets Emmy-vinnere ​

Beste dramaserie:

The Crown

The Americans

VINNER: Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i dramaserie:

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

VINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Beste mannlige skuespiller i dramaserie: