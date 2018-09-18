Game of Thrones stakk av med den gjeveste prisen under nattens Emmy Awards

SEIRET: Game of Thrones vant prisen for Beste dramaserie.
SEIRET: Game of Thrones vant prisen for Beste dramaserie. Foto: PLANET PHOTOS
Fantasy-serien Game of Thrones vant slaget på Emmy Awards 2018. Se alle nattens vinnere her.
Den 70. Emmy-utdelingen gikk i natt av stabelen i Los Angeles.

Det var ikke bare regissør Glenn Weiss' frieri på scenen som det i ettertid har blitt store overskrifter av.

Det var også knyttet store forventninger rundt prisen «Beste dramaserie», som i fjor ble vunnet av den dystopiske og mye omtalte dramaserien The Handmaid's Tale.

Med hele 22 nominasjoner til nattens severdigheter, var det Game of Thrones som stakk av med den gjeve tittelen for andre gang. De andre nominerte i samme kategori var Stranger Things, Westworld, The Handmaid's Tale, This Is Us, The Americans og The Crown.

I fjor hadde ikke Game of Thrones mulighet til å vinne en eneste pris, da serien ble sendt etter fristen.

Game of Thrones vant pris for Beste dramaserie for andre gang.
Game of Thrones vant pris for Beste dramaserie for andre gang. Foto: Valerie Macon/AFP

Årets Emmy-vinnere

Beste dramaserie:

  • The Crown
  • The Americans
  • VINNER: Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i dramaserie:

  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
  • Keri Russell, The Americans
  • VINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Beste mannlige skuespiller i dramaserie:

  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • VINNER: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
  • Milo Ventimigla, This Is Us
  • Ed Harris, Westworld
  • Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Beste kvinnelige birolle i dramaserie:

  • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
  • Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
  • VINNER: Thandie Newton, Westworld
  • Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Yvonne Strahovski. The Handmaid's Tale

Beste mannlige birolle i dramaserie:

  • VINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
  • Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
  • David Harbour, Stranger Things
  • Matt Smith, The Crown
  • Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i miniserie eller TV-film:

  • Antonio Bandreas, Genius: Picasso
  • VINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
  • John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
  • Jesse Plemons, Black Mirrir: USS Callister

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i avsluttende serie eller TV-film:

  • Jessica Biel, The Sinner
  • Laura Dern, The Tale
  • VINNER: Regina King, Seven Seconds
  • Michelle Dockery, Godless
  • Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Mendez Family Murders
  • Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Beste mannlige birolle i avsluttende serie eller TV-film:

  • John Leguizamo, Waco
  • VINNER: Jeff Daniels, Godless
  • Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
  • Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Fitt Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Beste kvinnelige birolle i avsluttende serie eller TV-film:

  • Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
  • Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Judith Light, The assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
  • VINNER: Merritt Wever, Godless
  • Letita Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i komiserie:

  • Ted Danson, The Good Place
  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • VINNER: Bill Hader, Barry
  • William H. Macy, Shameless

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i komiserie:

  • Pamala Adlon, Better Things
  • VINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Beste kvinnelige birolle i komiserie:

  • Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
  • Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
  • Betty Gilpin, Glow
  • Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
  • Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
  • VINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Beste mannlige birolle i komiserie:

  • Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
  • VINNER: Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Louie Anderson, Baskets
  • Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Beste komiserie

  • Atlanta
  • Barry
  • Black-ish
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Glow
  • VINNER: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Silicon Valley
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Beste avsluttende serie:

  • The Alientist
  • VINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Genius: Picasso
  • Godless
  • Patrick Melrose

Beste konkurransedrevne realityserie:

  • The Amazing Race
  • American Ninja Warrior
  • Project Runway
  • VINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Beste sketsjbaserte serie:

  • At Home With Amy Sedaris
  • Drunk History
  • I Love You American with Sarah Silverman
  • Portlandia
  • VINNER: Saturdat Night Live
  • Tracey Ullman's Show

Talkshow:

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • VINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Late Late Show with Hames Corden

