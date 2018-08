(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 7, 2017 singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage during a ceremony of the Elton John AIDS Foundation at Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. - Singer Aretha Franklin, a multiple Grammy award-winner star whose legacy stretches back decades, is gravely ill and surrounded by relatives, a reporter and family friend wrote on his website on August 13, 2018. The 76 year-old "Queen of Soul" Franklin, known for hits such as "Respect" (1967) and "I Say a Little Prayer" (1968), "is gravely ill in Detroit. The family is asking for prayers and privacy," wrote Roger Friedman on the Showbiz 411 website. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) Foto: Dimitrios Kambouris